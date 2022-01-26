Churchill Downs drive-thru COVID test site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials in Louisville are hopeful the city has seen the worst of the omicron variant of COVID-19, but said no one should let their guard down just yet.

Dr. Sarah Moyer gave an update on COVID-19 numbers in the city on Wednesday. She said she's hopeful the new variant peaked last week, but there are still more than 70 people in an intensive care unit, with 45 on a ventilator because of the virus.

"We're still really worried about COVID right now," Moyer said. "Our hospital numbers are high, the number of people dying every week is high, the number of people getting long-COVID or other issues that come with COVID is really high."

Leaders said 63% of Jefferson County residents have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 42% have gotten a booster shot.

For more information about the status of the virus in Jefferson County, as well as a breakdown of cases and other data, click here for the health department's COVID-19 dashboard.

