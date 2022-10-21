LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An entertainment mogul was honored Friday by the city of Louisville.
Percy Miller, otherwise known as Master P, was given a key to the city by Mayor Greg Fischer and community activist Christopher 2X.
Miller's family was relocated to Louisville in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina forced his family to relocate from New Orleans.
Miller has worked with Christopher 2X Game Changers' Future Healers program to support children impacted by gun violence.
"Having this key to the city, I feel like we're bringing the rest of the city together and the other business owners saying, you know what, let's be a part of making a difference," Miller said. "So that's what it's about for me. It's a blessing."
Miller said his mission isn't over yet and that he will continue to help kids of Louisville.
