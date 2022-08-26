LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer at Louisville Metro Corrections was fired this week over comments he made on video about Breonna Taylor and the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Turhan Knight, was fired for what FOP Lodge 77 President Daniel Johnson called an "absolutely horrible" video. In what appears to be a mock recruiting video, Knight acts as if he's an LMPD officer, calling on people to join the force.
"Answer the call," he says. "Be a part of a great, great police department. Nevermind what happened to Breonna Taylor. We killed that b****.
"Do you want to kill people and be able to get off for it? Join Louisville Metro Police Department and answer the call."
"The video was absolutely horrible and there is no place in uniform for anyone that would do something do insensitive," Johnson said in a written statement Friday. "We believe the termination was absolutely justified and was the right decision. Knights views and opinions of LMPD do not reflect those of FOP Lodge 77. There will be not appeal from the FOP on his termination and we are glad to see the department take quick action to end his employment."
