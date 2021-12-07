LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spalding University's enTECH program gave assistive technology gifts to kids Tuesday who face physical challenges and cognitive differences thanks to a donation from Kosair Charities.
Insurance doesn't provide financial assistance for the items.
One of the recipients, Kyler, was given new training wheels for his bike to help him learn how to balance. It's something his physical therapist, Leah Fischer, said will help him in the long run.
"I love trying to help a kid figure out what they can do," Fischer said. "Because the unfortunate thing is they see other kids, and they are like, 'Well, I can't do that.' And what I love to do is show them how they can. It might look a tiny bit different, but they are able to develop the strength and the balance and the communication skills."
Participating families applied for the devices through the enTECH program.
