LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville landlords can now apply for rental assistance for their tenants.
Applications are open now for Landlord-Tenant Rental Assistance Program. Landlords can get assistance for their tenants who are behind on rent because of COVID-19.
Assistance is available for all Jefferson County zip codes except 40223, 40023 and 40059.
The application must be for four or more units under the same legal entity, and assisted households must be less than 80% of area median income.
The city allocated $1 million for the program.
The Office of Housing and Community Development said people need to apply ASAP. To do so, click here or call 833-597-3687.
The program has used more than $119 million to help more than 1,780 households since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city said Tuesday.
