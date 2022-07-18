LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville Metro Council members are trying to tighten the rules for people who rent houses.
An ordinance sponsored by council members Keisha Dorsey, Rick Blackwell, Jecorey Arthur and Nicole George that will be discussed this week would create stricter rules for landlords. It would include the ability for anyone to view owner information for a rental property in the city. It also includes a provision that would require code enforcement do random inspections on 10% of rentals in the city throughout the year.
Inspections currently only happen if someone reports a property.
According to a news release, around 38% of Jefferson County properties are rented.
"This fundamentally has the ability to change the landscape of our housing quality in Jefferson County," George said. "Many of my neighbors don't need one more thing to do."
The ordinance will be discussed on at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
