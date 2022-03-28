LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said there's been a spike in accidental shootings in 2022, a problem causes permanent injuries and even deaths, especially among children.
LMPD Maj. Corey Robinson said many of the victims are young kids.
"I've seen four or five incidents where children 9, 10 years old, and this past week, a 12-year-old was shot," he said. "So it typically falls into the hands of juveniles."
Just last week, police said a 17-year-old accidentally shot a 10-year-old boy on West Hill Street.
"Lives are shattered, families are shattered, neighborhoods shattered," said Dr. Keith Miller, a trauma surgeon at University of Louisville Hospital."
Miller said even victims who survive accidental shootings are often scarred for life.
"That can mean physical injuries like never walking again, never eating on their own again, being on a ventilator for the rest of their lives," he said.
Aaron McGahee, owner and chief instructor of Rhinox Research Group, LLC., runs the Veteran-owned academy in Louisville that provides firearms training, defense education and force protection. McGahee is also an United States Airforce Veteran and said he teaches safety by putting guns in the hands of children.
"I don't believe that ignorance is a form of defense," McGahee said. "I think everyone needs to learn to be educated. Children tend to get in things they're not supposed to be in. So if they do come across a firearm, we can teach them how to render that thing safe."
McGahee teaches four universal safety rules:
- Treat all firearms as if they are loaded
- You're never going to aim the fire arm at something you don't want to destroy
- Keep your finger off the trigger
- Always know your target
With summer break around the corner, police said gun safety is crucial.
"They're occupied eight hours a day, currently," Robinson said. "You think you're hiding your weapons, they know where the weapon is. I knew where my father's weapons were.
"I've seen children mutilated from that or lose an eye. I've seen people lose part of a limb, shot through the hands. It's just been, it's horrible."
If you need a gunlock, you can pick one up at any of the LMPD divisions.
