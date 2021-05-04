LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ben Jones' record store in West Louisville is his passion, his livelihood and his life's work.
"This place is definitely my whole life," he said Tuesday before sorting through rows of albums.
After a long pandemic, Kentucky Derby weekend should have been a good one for Better Days Records, but it left a lot to be desired.
Business was OK but not great, and Jones said a decision by the Louisville Metro Police Department was largely the reason why.
Last Friday, LMPD put up barricades around a strip mall that includes Jones' business near the intersection of South 26th Street and West Broadway. That decision caused a chain reaction.
Confined by the concrete barriers, the Kroger in the same plaza had to close early. Jones said customers were generally angered and confused. Stores like Better Days lost business.
"It definitely hurts the business," Jones said. "For sure, for sure it hurts the business."
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said in a statement Friday evening that the department put the barriers in the parking lots to "ensure the safety and security of citizens and businesses in that area." The barriers, Smiley added, were put in place "solely for the purpose of traffic control" and would "not impede pedestrians in that area."
When asked for clarification on what prompted the closure and blocking of the parking lot, Smiley said the area of 26th to 28th streets and Broadway "has been significantly impacted" during past Derby weekends.
Jones said that is true; the traffic during Derby week can be crippling.
"In the past, we have had Derbies where we've done little to zero business," he said.
However, Jones said LMPD's well-intentioned decision had the opposite effect and was also crippling. Part of the problem: Business owners were informed of the traffic plan, but Jones said shoppers and neighbors were not.
Councilwoman Paula McCraney on Tuesday morning took to Facebook to demanded answers from LMPD.
"Oh, but wait...it's my understanding that no one wants to claim responsibility for making the decision. Bologna!" McCraney, D-7, wrote in the impassioned post. "I need answers. I need an explanation. I need heads to roll!"
On Tuesday evening, WDRB News learned from McCraney and two other council members that they will ask LMPD Chief Erika Shields to testify in a meeting next week to explain the barricade decision.
"I live in the City of St. Matthews, and I thought to myself, that would never happen in this area, so I wanted to know why they would do that — especially the people who are the most disenfranchised," McCraney told WDRB News on Tuesday evening.
Jones, meanwhile, hopes council's spotlight will produce answers and a better traffic plan for the area around his business before the next Kentucky Derby.
"Help us with direction of the flow," he said, "but don't block us in."
WDRB News on Tuesday reached out to Mayor Greg Fischer's office for additional explanation about the decision. A spokesperson deferred to LMPD, which has yet to respond to a list of questions.
