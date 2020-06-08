LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WRB) -- Despite Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear allowing libraries to re-open Monday, the Louisville Free Public Library remains closed.
Library officials are working on a plan that will keep workers and visitors safe. But in the meantime, they're focusing on its curbside service.
Library workers are calling people who have items on hold to schedule appointments for pick-up. Right now, the service is available only at seven locations: the Main Library, Southwest, South Central, Northeast Regional, Shawnee, Iroquois and St. Matthews branches.
