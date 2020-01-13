LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Monday weeks after police say he brandished a gun at a local school.
Andrew Samson, 42, brought a gun to Minor Daniels Academy, at 1960 Bashford Manor Lane, on Nov. 20, according to an arrest report and a JCPS spokesman.
Surveillance video captured him brandishing the handgun on school property, police said. Authorities also said that Samson admitted to the offense in a letter to the school's principal, Vaughn Little.
The JCPS spokesman declined to comment further.
A warrant had been issued for Samson's arrest, and he was taken into custody Monday afternoon. He's charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
