LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after being accused of picking up a young girl off the street.
Witnesses say they saw Robby Wildt put the girl in his car and drive off.
Wildt told police after they located him that he saw the girl playing near the street on Wilkie Road and decided to take her.
Police say then Wildt dropped the girl off at the stop he picked her up after she began crying.
Wildt is charged with the kidnapping of a minor and is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday morning.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.