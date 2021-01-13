LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of killing his parents will stay in jail with a hefty bond.
Thomas Hatfield, Jr. remains in Louisville Metro Corrections and faces two counts of murder. He also faces a previous assault and domestic violence charge from a different case also involving his mother.
The Louisville Metro Police Department says Hatfield killed his parents, Thomas and Jeanine Hatfield, over the weekend in Pleasure Ridge Park at their home.
Police say Hatfield showed up at a family member's house with a gun and said, "I finally did it. I killed them."
Hatfield also said he tried to kill himself but couldn't.
Family members sent police to the parents' house where they were found dead.
In court Wednesday morning, the county attorney's office brought up a case from September that Hatfield didn't show up to court for.
That was a domestic violence and abuse case against his mother, who he was living with at the time. Hatfield told police at that time he suffered from mood swings due to a brain injury.
The warrant states Hatfield's parents at one time had a protective order against him but it was eventually dropped.
Hatfield is now in jail with a $500,000 bond.
