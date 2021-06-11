LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing Official Misconduct and sex charges after investigators say he engaged in sexual relations with an inmate while serving as a corrections officer at a Kentucky prison.
Shane Fisher, 35, was arrested by officers with the Shepherdsville Police Department and booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center on Thursday, according to online jail records.
An arrest warrant issued by Kentucky State Police states that the crimes took place from Nov. 14 to Nov. 23, while he was employed at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women, in Pewee Valley.
Police say on two separate occasions, Fisher got an inmate at the prison to perform a sex act on him. During one of those occasions, he also fondled her sexually, according to court documents.
Fisher is charged with two counts of third-degree Sodomy, one count of second-degree Sexual Abuse and one count of first-degree Official Misconduct.
WDRB has reached out to the Kentucky Department of Corrections for its response to the charges and for Fisher's current employment status. This story will be updated if a response is received.
