LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January.
Eric Douglas Clark is in custody and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, FBI Louisville announced.
#BREAKING: ERIC DOUGLAS CLARK of Louisville, KY was arrested today in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Stay up-to-date on all of the Capitol Breach cases here: https://t.co/dwam3OWYxd pic.twitter.com/lchO3nOBcf— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) May 4, 2021
Clark is expected to appear in federal court Tuesday. He is at least the 12th Kentucky resident arrested for the riot, according to data from the U.S. Department of Justice.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.