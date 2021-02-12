LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with murder months after another man was fatally shot in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood.
According to court documents, 25-year-old Warren Freeman was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department Thursday night.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of Highland Avenue, near Baxter Avenue. Officers found 25-year-old Reginald Johnson at the scene, with gunshot wounds. Johnson was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.
According to an arrest warrant, Freeman was the shooter. Police say he was inside a nearby business, when he fired several shots toward the sidewalk. At the time, Johnson and another victim were walking toward the business, when Johnson was hit.
Police say Freeman got in a car and fled the scene.
A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody Thursday night. He's charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree wanton endangerment.
In court Friday morning, Rob Eggert, Freeman's attorney, asked for a lower bond during Freeman's initial court appearance.
"The defense absolutely denies any connection to this offense," he said. "Reggie Johnson, the deceased, had been the subject of a prior shooting just a couple weeks before, which my client Mr. Freeman had nothing to do with."
The judge ultimately denied the motion and kept the bond at $250,000, citing a pending escape charge and other previous cases. Freeman is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
