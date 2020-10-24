LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man killed in a shooting in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood Friday afternoon has been identified as 25-year-old Reginald Johnson.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Friday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of Highland Avenue, near Baxter Avenue. Officers found Johnson at the scene, with gunshot wounds. Johnson was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.
There are currently no suspects.
