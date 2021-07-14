LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with killing a 3-year-old girl and her father in 2020 has posted a $300,000 bond, and is now on home incarceration as he awaits trial.
Kevon Lawless is one of two men accused of killing 21-year-old Brandon Waddles and his daughter, Trinity Randolph, last August in the Jacobs neighborhood.
Lawless' bond was set at $1 million last October, but a judge lowered it to $300,000 full cash days after his arraignment, and ordered him to be on home incarceration if the bond was paid.
Lawless posted the bond on July 10. He is expected back in court in April 2021.
Police say Lawless was on HIP when he was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a victim several times in September 2015 and ran away. According to previous WDRB reports, Lawless already had two outstanding warrants for escape from the home incarceration program at the time.
