LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting a 3-year-old Louisville girl and her father earlier this month is facing a $1 million bond.
Kevon Lawless, age 23, appeared in court Wednesday morning.
Lawless is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father, 21-year-old Brandon Waddles. Nearly two weeks ago, Waddles was found shot to death in a home in the Jacobs neighborhood. His daughter, Randolph was also shot. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.
Another suspect in the case, Evan Ross, was arrested last week for complicity to murder. Police say he owned the car the suspects used to leave the crime scene.
LMPD says Lawless was arrested on Tuesday. According to court documents that was after Ross identified him to police as the person who pulled the trigger.
"In a taped statement, the witness positively identified the defendant as the person who entered the victims' home and fired shots killing the victim and victim's minor daughter," Lawless' arrest warrant states.
Lawless faces two counts of murder, one count of burglary, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The county attorney says it's believed that Lawless is currently on parole for a previous conviction of attempted murder and several other charges.
Police say they believe Lawless and Waddles knew each other in some capacity.
