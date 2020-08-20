LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood that took the lives of a 3-year-old girl and her father.
According to an arrest report, 28-year-old Evan Ross was arrested Wednesday night and charged with two counts of facilitation of murder.
The shootings took place shortly after 1 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Kahlert Avenue, near Strader Avenue, in the Jacobs neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff.
Ruoff said responding Fourth Division officers found the body of 21-year-old Brandon Waddles, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. His little girl, 3-year-old Trinity Randolph, was transported to Norton Children's Hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.
Police say they reviewed surveillance video found near the scene and spotted a vehicle used to commit the murders.
That vehicle belonged to Ross, according to police.
Police say they found the vehicle in Ross' driveway at his home on Powell Avenue.
When confronted, Ross reportedly admitted to his involvement in the double homicide.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections on a $1 million bond, according to online records.
During his court appearance Thursday morning, Jefferson District Judge Jessica Moore flatly denied a request that Ross be placed on home incarceration, calling the idea a "slap in the face."
"The court does not find that HIP would be in any way appropriate, based on the charge that's before the court," she said.
Louisville Metro Police declined to offer any comment on the arrest, other than to distribute a redacted copy of the arrest report.
The arrest report does not indicate if Ross was the one who pulled the trigger in the shootings. It also does not say if more arrests are expected.
Family members had identified Trinity on Friday and say they are devastated by the loss.
"I got the call that my grandchild wasn't here no more, and it's just sad; it's senseless," said Tyrone Howlette, Trinity's grandfather. "She didn't deserve it."
After hearing the tragic story, entertainer Master P contacted Trinity's mother and offered to pay for the girl's funeral, according to Christopher 2X, an anti-violence activist.
A GoFundMe has been set up to support Trinity's one-month-old brother, Tristian Randolph, and her mother, Tynekia Randolph.
The deaths of Waddles and Trinity add to staggering and sobering crime statistics. The city is on track to reach a record-high number of homicides in 2020.
If you have any information about the shooting, call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
