LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged with leaving the scene of a accident that killed a Pekin, Indiana, man.
The Washington County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle accident at 1:24 a.m. on March 31. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man injured and trapped inside his vehicle. The other vehicle had left the scene of the crash, according to a news release.
The victim, 46-year-old Richard Graham, was flown to University of Louisville Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said they determined in their investigation that the driver of the other vehicle was traveling west on State Road 160, when he crossed the center line and collided with the other driver, who was traveling east near Bunker Hill Church.
According to police, information during the investigation led them to charge Jerry Bruce, 41, of Louisville. He was arrested on April 6 on the charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, causing death and disobeying and declaration of a disaster emergency.
