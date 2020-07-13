LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of more than a dozen robberies in Louisville.
According to an arrest report, 41-year-old Daimoku Graham was arrested on Sunday, just after 3 p.m., after police say he robbed the Dollar General at 1631 West Market Street.
Police say he was spotted in a vehicle that matched the description of a "getaway vehicle" used in the robbery. He was also wearing clothing that matched the description of the clothes worn by the suspect in the robbery, according to police. When police tried to stop him, he drove off, according to court documents. Police say he eventually crashed at the corner of South 34th Street and Garland Avenue, where he was arrested.
Police say they recovered merchandise and cash taken in the robbery.
Graham is also charged in 15 other robberies in Louisville, ranging from Feb. 1 to July 12. Those additional robberies include:
- A Feb. 1 robbery at the Family Dollar at 3901 West Market Street.
- A Feb. 2 robbery at the Family Dollar at 3421 West Broadway.
- A Feb. 5 robbery at the Dollar General at 3517 Cane Run Road.
- A Feb. 12 robbery at the Family Dollar at 3277 Taylor Boulevard.
- A Feb. 18 robbery at the Family Dollar at 611 Winkler Avenue.
- A March 7 robbery at the Dollar General at 1631 West Market Street.
- A March 28 robbery at the Dollar General at 1201 Dixie Highway.
- An April 7 robbery at the Family Dollar at 1419 West Jefferson Street.
- An April 18 robbery at the Family Dollar at 2124 Bank Street.
- A May 20 robbery at the Family Dollar at 3277 Taylor Boulevard.
- A June 24 robbery at the Family Dollar at 3022 Portland Avenue.
- A June 24 robbery at the Dollar General at 2324 West Broadway.
- A July 2 robbery at the Dollar General at 2701 South 4th Street.
- A July 6 robbery at the Dollar General at 1201 Dixie Highway.
- A July 11 robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at 3130 Portland Avenue.
In each of the robberies, police say Graham would walk around the store and select merchandise, then bring it to the counter. He would then pull a handgun and confront the cashier, demanding business cash, according to the arrest report. In each case, the victim would comply.
Police say more charges are expected in Graham's case. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
