LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing human trafficking charges after allegedly promoting a minor online for sexual acts.
According to an arrest citation, Richmond Booker, 39, has been charged with promoting human trafficking with a victim under 18-years-old and promoting prostitution.
Louisville Metro Police officers arrested Booker on the human trafficking charges during a robbery investigation on Saturday. When police interviewed the 16-year-old victim, she said she met Booker through an app, and he agreed to pay her for sexual acts.
The victim also told police Booker took her to "multiple locations" where he "promoted human trafficking," according to court documents.
