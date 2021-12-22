LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with manslaughter more than 19 months after a 3-year-old girl was fatally shot in south Louisville.
According to online records, Ishmael Graham Jr. was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections Tuesday, one day after he was indicted by a Jefferson County Circuit grand jury on the charge.
Prosecutors say Graham is responsible for the death of 3-year-old Fayth M. Graham, of New Albany. Police say that on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2020, Fayth was shot in the 4200 block of Lees Lane in Louisville. That's not far from Riverside Gardens and Cane Run Road.
At the time, a MetroSafe supervisor said the shooting was believed to be accidental and "self-inflicted."
Fayth was transported to Norton Children's Hospital, where she died.
A spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department tells WDRB that Ishmael Graham's arrest is in connection to this case.
Ishmael Graham remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.
