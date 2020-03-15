LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A 3-year-old girl is dead after police said a shooting occurred Sunday afternoon in south Louisville.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman with the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to the 4200 block of Lees Lane, not far from Riverside Gardens and Cane Run Road, on the report of a shooting. According to a dispatcher with MetroSafe, the shooting was believed to be accidental and "self-inflicted."
Officers found a 3-year-old girl who had been shot at the scene, and the girl was transported to Norton Children's Hospital, where she died.
Mitchell said he did not know who was at home with the child when the shooting occurred but said he does not believe the child was home alone. It's too early to tell if the child's parents will be charged in connection to the shooting, he added.
"We're still in the very early stages of the investigation, and really, at this point, that's way down the line," Mitchell said. "Our main concern is to find out why this young child was in the state that she ultimately found herself in. ... Obviously we'll continue the investigation; we'll gather all that information, then we'll consult down the line to see if charges would be appropriate in this case."
