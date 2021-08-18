LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody, charged with murder, several weeks after police say he caused a fatal crash at a west Louisville intersection.
According to court documents, Larry Williams, 31, has been arrested.
The incident took place at about 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6. Police say they tried to stop Williams, who was driving a vehicle on West Oak Street when he failed to signal prior to a turn on Dr. W.J. Hodge Street. But instead of stopping, police say Williams drove down Dr. W.J. Hodge Street "at a high rate of speed."
According to court documents, police ended their pursuit, due to safety concerns about Williams' speed.
Shortly after that, police say Williams ran a red light at the intersection of Dr. W.J. Hodge Street and West Broadway, colliding with a vehicle and causing a chain reaction that involved several vehicles, including two mopeds.
One of the people on a moped, Trevon Mitchell, was killed, according to court documents. Several other people on the scene were injured.
Police say Williams and an unidentified woman got out of the car and fled the scene on foot.
According to court documents, officers were later able to identify Williams as the driver, and surveillance video from a nearby business captured him fleeing the area.
Williams has been arrested and charged with one count of Murder, two counts of first-degree Assault, three counts of second-degree Assault, two counts of Criminal Mischief, one count of Disregarding a Traffic Control Device and one count of Failure to or Improper Signal.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.
