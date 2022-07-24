LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died in a car crash early Sunday morning according to Louisville Metro Police.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. near the Springhurst Towne shopping plaza on Springmere Drive in east Louisville.
Zain A. Baig, 21, was driving northbound on Springmere Drive when he lost control, left the roadway and went into the tree line. He died at the scene.
No one else was in the car at the time and no one else was hurt.
This story is developing and may be updated.
