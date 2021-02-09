LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Monday in Grayson County after a high-speed chase according to police.
Rex White, 26, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading and trafficking in controlled substance, among other charges.
According to a news release, police attempted to stop White's vehicle in Ohio County after he rammed into another vehicle in an apparent road-rage incident.
Driving a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, White fled the traffic stop and nearly hit a Beaver Dam police officer before Kentucky State Police began pursuing him on US 231 and KY 369.
Police said White reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, crossing a median to drive on the wrong side of the road in an emergency lane.
White fled on foot after his vehicle ran out of gas but was caught by police.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.