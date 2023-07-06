LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who buys a scratch-off ticket once a week finally hit the jackpot.
"Usually on a Thursday or Friday I’ll get off work and go to the corner store and buy a ticket," Matthew Jackson said in a Kentucky Lottery news release Thursday.. "(I’ve) been doing it that way for a while."
The Kentucky Lottery said Jackson bought a $30 Mega Multiplier! ticket at the Klondike Market & Deli off Hikes Lane. When he got home, he realized he won $50,000.
"I went home to scratch it off and I wasn’t sure at first, "Jackson said in a news release Thursday. "I was like hold on let me look at this again. ... I called my friend at work who plays too, and he was like ‘yeah, it’s probably a winner, you’ve got to go downtown.’"
Jackson claimed his prize Monday at Kentucky Lottery headquarters. He plans to pay some bills and plan a nice vacation.
"Even on like Saturday I was thinking ‘this can’t be right,’" he said.
Klondike Market & Deli will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.
