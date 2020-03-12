LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Due to concerns regarding the novel coronavirus, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has canceled all Metro events in Louisville through April 5, even as Louisville Metro Council moves to fund emergency housing and food supplies during the COVID-19 crisis.
Fischer announced the cancellation of events during a news conference late Thursday afternoon. The cancellation affects all events hosted by the government or on public property — such as the NuLu BlockFest (rescheduled for May 23, per event organizers) and this weekend's leg of the Triple Crown of Running.
"The bottom line on this is that we’re in uncharted territory — most of us, during our lives — but we have the advantage of seeing what's happened in other countries here in the last two months or so that gives us a good solid foundation for knowing that we need to act," Fischer told reporters.
Fischer urged other organizations and businesses to follow suit, saying that the public should not consider avoiding events and inconvenience, but rather an act of citizenship.
“What we have seen happen through the calls to our office and conversation with the community, is there seems to be an initial shock when we announce certain activities and then as people think about them and understand the consequences of not doing everything we can to combat this virus," Fischer said. "They kind of integrate that with their thoughts, and say, ‘OK, I understand now that I need to take different action.’”
Additionally, Louisville Metro Councilman Marcus Winkler said the council intends to introduce an ordinance Monday to take the city's $2.7 million surplus currently earmarked for pension relief and move it to the Office of Resilience for emergency housing and food funding.
"So, basically, citizens should should know that, if their income sources are impacted through any sort of work stoppages, furloughs, those sorts of things, they don't need to worry that they're going to go hungry, and they don't need to worry that they're going to go homeless," Winkler said.
This story will be updated.
