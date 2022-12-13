LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a break from precedent, Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg named four deputy mayors for his administration that takes office in early January.
Greenberg announced Tuesday that Metro Council President David James, former council member Barbara Sexton Smith, council member Nicole George and Dana Mayton — district director for U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth — will serve as deputy mayors.
Council member Keisha Dorsey also will join the administration as deputy chief of staff, as will attorney David Kaplan, who will be general counsel and chief of staff.
James, who has served four terms as president of the 26-member Metro Council, was first elected to the body in 2010. He is a former Louisville police officer who also was president and vice president of the River City Fraternal Order of Police union.
James announced earlier this month that he was not seeking another term as council president.
A former CEO of the Louisville Fund for the Arts, Sexton Smith served on term on the Metro Council from 2017-21. She did not seek reelection in 2020 and was named Greenberg’s campaign chair in 2021.
George did not seek reelection this year for her seat on the council. She served one term.
Mayton most recently was the district director for Yarmuth. Among other former roles, she was a deputy attorney general in the Kentucky attorney general’s office, a vice president of governmental affairs at the University of Louisville and commissioner of the Kentucky Revenue Cabinet.
She also served on the the Kentucky-Indiana Tolling Body, which oversees toll rates on the RiverLink bridges.
Under state law, Metro Council must vote within 30 days to appoint a replacement member from the council district when an elected representative leaves office. After 30 days, the mayor would fill the vacancy.
Greenberg is set to take office Jan. 2.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.