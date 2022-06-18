LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a suspect after Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was punched at Fourth Street Live! on Saturday evening.
Jessica Wethington, a spokeswoman for Fischer, said the mayor "is doing fine."
LMPD has released photos of the person they believe punched Fischer. The department is expected to release more details about the incident later.
The person LMPD says is responsible for punching Louisville's mayor today on Fourth Street. pic.twitter.com/PXW7Y4HeGL— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) June 19, 2022
Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to contact Louisville Metro Police at 574-LMPD or report it here. You can remain anonymous.
Here are additional photos of the suspect heading Southbound on 4th street at The Palace. pic.twitter.com/cCH1dLX05A— LMPD (@LMPD) June 19, 2022
This story may be updated.
