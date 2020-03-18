LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Wednesday that his wife has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
He said he believes Dr. Alexandra Gerassimides likely contracted the COVID-19 illness after attending a March 7 fundraiser at the Speed Art Museum.
Fischer, who also attended that event, previously said he tested negative but remains in a self-quarantine at home. He plans to extend that to March 31.
Fischer said Gerassimides didn't feel well for about a day before she was tested. "She's doing fine," Fischer said of his wife.
Additionally, Fischer announced the creation of the One Louisville Global 19 Response Fund, a fund designed to allow families struggling during the pandemic to stay in their homes, access transportation and pay financial burdens.
Fischer said that as of Wednesday afternoon, the fund had raised more than $3.6 million from partners such as the Metro United Way and the Humana Foundation.
