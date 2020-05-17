LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Two more Jefferson County residents have died after contracting COVID-19, according to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. 

Fischer announced the two deaths, a 68-year-old man and 79-year-old man, along with 13 new cases of COVID-19 in a tweet Sunday afternoon. 

Health officials in the county have identified at least 1,935 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 129 residents have died after contracting the respiratory illness, according to the mayor. 

On Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Beshear said 94 of the 244 new COVID-19 cases in the state came from Jefferson County. Beshear cited an outbreak at the JBS Swift plant in Butchertown and the Maryhurst long-term care facility. 

The governor did not hold a live briefing Sunday to provide an update on the spread of the novel coronavirus in Kentucky. 

