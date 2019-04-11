2 Louisville men arrested after LMPD uncovers hundreds of grams of meth, heroin and cocaine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were arrested after LMPD detectives and SWAT turned up hundreds of grams of meth, heroin and cocaine.
A search warrant was executed earlier this month at a home on Linwood Avenue in Louisville's Hallmark neighborhood. Trey Anderson was arrested after initially trying to flee from detectives. In the home, detectives found 400 grams of meth, 130 grams of heroin, 156 grams of cocaine, five guns, four of which were stolen, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and what they believe is drug money.
Tevin Cowherd, who wasn't at the house when detectives arrived, was also arrested. Both he and Anderson are charged with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance, among other charges.
Anderson was one of the five men arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-month-old Ne'riah Miller, who was shot in her mother's arms on the porch of a west Louisville home in August 2014. He took a plea deal in April 2016, pleading guilty to criminal facilitation to murder and wanton endangerment.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.