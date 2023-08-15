LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council is considering banning pet stores from selling dogs and cats.
The proposed ordinance comes after a WDRB investigation uncovered sick puppies being sold at a local pet shop, Puppygram on Hurstbourne Parkway.
The investigation was mentioned several times as animal advocates pushed councilmembers to pass the ordinance. They believe it will reduce the number of puppy and kitten mills, where operators value profit over an animal's health.
"It's a well-documented fact that a vast majority of puppies that come from puppy selling pet stores come from puppy mills," said Todd Blevins, director of the Kentucky chapter for the Humane Society of the United States.
The cities of Radcliff and Elizabethtown already have similar ordinances, as do more than 470 communities across the country.
No action was taken Tuesday night.
Metro Council's Public Safety Committee plans to discuss the proposal again during another meeting in two weeks.
