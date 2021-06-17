LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville Metro Council members spent Thursday evening learning about critical race theory.
It's a hot topic right now as some districts in the country debate whether or not it should be taught in public school.
Cedric Powell, a law professor at the University of Louisville, said the theory is 30 years old and has already been taught in both law school and grad school.
"This shows that history is cynical. That people of color have been oppressed, and we need a full accounting of history to understand what America was, what America is and where America will go," Powell told Metro Council during a discussion Thursday evening.
Jefferson County Public Schools Board member Diane Porter said while students thrive when they know more about their past, districts have yet to hear from any students on the issue of Critical Race Theory.
"Our students like each other. They talk to each other. And they do not typically segregate themselves and I don't hear the word hate," Porter said. "I visit my schools a lot. So if we are truly in public education, I think we should focus on the work that we are doing for our students and by checking in with our students, because they will give us an honest answer whether we're doing a good job or not."
Some Kentucky lawmakers have pre-filed bills to ban critical race theory from being taught in school. They were invited to Metro Council's discussion Thursday evening, but could not attend.
