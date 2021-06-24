LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council passed a big piece of legislation Thursday night thanks to a talented group of young people.
Louisville middle-schoolers helped council write and pass the Crown Act, which makes it illegal in Louisville for employers, housing providers and others to discriminate against someone based on hair style — when it's tied to someone's national origin or ancestry.
"Black hair — our hair — is unique," said Renee Robinson with The Real Young Prodigys. "It's cool. It's all of the above. It's just everything all in one."
Council members said that type of discrimination has cost people jobs and educational opportunities.
The act was passed Thursday night in a unanimous and bipartisan vote. Louisville became the second Kentucky city — after Covington — to adopt such a law.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.