LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Council is looking to fill the seat of the District 25 councilman.
David Yates, who served on Louisville Metro Council for the past decade and was president at one point, resigned after he was elected as a representative for District 37 in the state senate.
“Now he moves on to serve the people of District 37 in the Kentucky Senate. We wish him well and know he will continue to serve with the same distinction and dedication as he has for the people of Southwest Louisville," David James, Louisville Metro Council President, said in a news release Monday.
The council is required to to fill the position within 30 days, according to state law.
Anyone interesting in filling the seat for the 25th district can email their resumes to metrocouncilclerk@louisvilleky.gov or mail them to the clerk's office.
James said the council is aiming for a smooth transition in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.