LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council plans to study the city's land development codes as demands rise for racial equality across the city.
The council's new committee on Equity and Inclusion plans to study the city's land development code and how it might cause inequalities between east and west Louisville on Monday.
Metro Council President David James, D-6, says the almost century-old discriminatory practice called "red-lining" helped divide the community on racial lines. Although that policy was rebuked decades ago, James says there are also remnants of inequality in city code.
"This is extremely important for our city, and it's extremely important as far as racial justice is concerned, economic justice, so that we can make sure that from this point forward that everybody is playing on an equal playing field," he said.
James and other council members hope to pass a resolution asking the planning commission to identify areas where the city should be more more inclusive.
