LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health experts in Louisville worry protests could fuel a spoke in COVID-19 cases.
Indiana’s State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box addressed the concern in a news conference Wednesday with Gov. Eric Holcomb.
“I've been asked whether I'm concerned about an uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the large gatherings we've been seeing take place,” Box said. “Of course I'm concerned. So, I just ask as you're gathering, please take precautions and be cognizant of the fact that you could be spreading COVID-19.”
Louisville Metro Health Department Director Sarah Moyer said health officials aren’t saying “stay home and don’t go protest.” She urges demonstrators to take steps to protect themselves if they do decide to gather in the streets.
“We encourage those who have been participating in the demonstrations since last Thursday to get a free COVID-19 test,” Moyer said. “They can get tested through their health care providers or at other locations that are posted on our website.”
Click here for a list of testing locations. Moyer encourages demonstrators to:
- Wear a face mask
- Wear eye protection like sunglasses, goggles or a face shield
- Stay hydrated
- Use hand sanitizer
- Avoid yelling – instead use signs and noise makers
- Stick to small groups
- Keep 6 feet from other groups
Moyer added if it’s not possible for protesters to protect themselves, they should consider not going home to family members that are at risk of having more complications from the coronavirus.
Large crowds are predicted to cause trouble for contact tracing.
There will be “more people we have to get the message out to, so just putting a message out that if you're at this place during this time frame, please make sure you're especially monitoring for symptoms," Moyer said.
Only time will tell if the protests cause an uptick in coronavirus cases, and we could see the results in three to six weeks.
“Hopefully, with these prevention measures, people wearing masks, we won't see a big increase in cases," Moyer said. "But we are preparing for that."
