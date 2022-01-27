LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kevin Lynch was appointed by Mayor Greg Fischer as director of the Louisville Metro Office for Globalization.
The office focuses on implementing new strategies to engage international populations, along with growing Louisville’s multiculturalism and supporting the city’s international population.
Lynch has experience in finance, legal and executive positions, and was most recently a senior financial advisor for ARGI Financial in Louisville. He was an attorney and held leadership positions at General Electric for 14 years and was also a Federal Antitrust Prosecutor and Congressional Relations Attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington.
During his career, Lynch has lived in five foreign countries and estimates he’s been to around 80 countries globally.
“It’s all really important that we get to where most Louisvillians buy into the importance of having a global city where we can compete with other cities in the U.S. and around the world,” Lynch said.
Lynch has served as board chair for the American Committees on Foreign Relations and previously served as board chairs for Sister Cities of Louisville and the World Affairs Council of Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
In a statement, Fischer called Lynch a champion of the city of Louisville.
“His experience working and living overseas, as well as his involvement with local global organizations, including Sister Cities of Louisville and the World Affairs Council, has given him the expertise required to further the Office for Globalization’s mission to attract international talent and support our existing foreign-born population,” Fischer said.
Lynch said Louisville will be able to attract people domestically and internationally by continuing its progress as a global city.
“It’s important that Louisville really be a global city,” Lynch said. “We’re already well on our way, and we’re very much in the process of continuing that, growing that. I think that’s key to the success of the city.”
Lynch replaces Sabeen Nasim, who served as director since January 2020 and is now director of Major and Legacy Gifts for Metro United Way.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.