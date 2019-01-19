LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
A MetroSafe supervisor says it happened in the 1000 block of East Jefferson, near Baxter Avenue and East Chestnut Street.
A call about the crash came in at 3:43 a.m.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says a driver was traveling west on East Jefferson, when the person lost control, a hit a utility pole and went through a fence and landed upside down.
Police say two people were inside the vehicle. One of the victims was a male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a female inside the vehicle, who was taken to University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
It's not clear which person was driving the vehicle.
Authorities have not released the name of the person who died.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
