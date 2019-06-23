LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning in the Bon Air neighborhood.
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Rowena Road, not far from Heather Lane and Bardstown Road.
Police say a woman died at the scene.
A call about the shooting was received just before 5 a.m.
The victim's name has not been released.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting and interviewing potential suspects.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
