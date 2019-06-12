LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a two-month-old boy is on life support after he was severely abused by his father.
Donnie Rowe, 28, was arrested Tuesday night at his home in the 4400 block of Taylor Boulevard, not far from Southern Parkway and New Cut Road.
An arrest report states that Rowe gave police a statement admitting that he abused the infant on June 7.
Police say the child has been receiving treatment since June 8 for "multiple skull fractures, retinal hemorrhages and several other documented injuries which are consistent with abusive head trauma."
The infant is currently on life support and it's not known if he will survive.
Rowe is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal abuse.
He is due in court on Thursday.
