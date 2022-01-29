LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro's Snow Team treated all 111 snow routes overnight Friday into Saturday.
Communications Specialist Salvador Melendez said the crews will continue to treat the roads during the day shift Saturday.
"Though snow has been removed from all major roadways and they are in fair condition, we still urge commuters to drive with caution, an surface moisture may have created black ice conditions in some areas due to the single digit temperatures," Melendez said.
Melendez is still urging that all drivers ride with caution, as the surface moisture may have created black ice conditions on some roadways due to the freezing temperatures overnight.
