LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Addiction rates and overdose deaths have significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a CDC report, in the first quarter of 2019 there were more than 16,600 overdose deaths in the U.S, compared to more than 19,400 deaths in the first quarter of this year.
In Louisville, LMPD reports there have been over 350 overdose deaths in 2020, compared to just over 200 last year.
Vicki Rogers says she lost her son, Tripp Rogers, in May to an opioid overdose — the day before he planned on checking into rehab.
"It's hard to even talk about, but it happened," Rogers said.
After being sober for three years, the New Albany homeowner and real estate agent relapsed.
"I absolutely think that he relapsed because of the pandemic, just because it took away all the tools that he had and he was using and relying on to stay sober," Rogers said. "He didn't want to relapse. He didn't mean to."
At its Louisville facility, Landmark Recovery says its seen a drastic increase in admissions. The recovery center says in March of 2019, 98 patients checked in seeking help. In March of this year that number climbed to 253. Then in April, a very similar story.
"We are seeing a rapid amount of overdoses. We are seeing a high chronic amount of relapses," Executive Director Patrick Kullman said.
Kullman says the problem is not only drugs, but alcohol.
"I have a 60-bed facility and I would say about 45 to 50 patients are here for alcohol," Kullman said.
Rogers said substance use disorder can happen to any family, and any person. She says her son Tripp was a former straight-A Male High School graduate, U of L student and most recently a real estate agent. She is now sharing his story in the hopes that it encourages others struggling with addiction to seek help.
- 24/7 Addiction Help: 502-583-3951
- 27/7 Adult Crisis Line: 502-589-4313
- 24/7 Child Crisis Line: 502-589-8070
- First Appointment: 502-589-1100
