LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the largest nonprofits in Kentuckiana will soon have a new leader.
Metro United Way just named Adria Johnson as its new president and CEO. A Louisville native, Johnson has worked as Chief Impact Officer with the Louisville-based organization for almost three years.
Johnson, who was chosen unanimously by a search committee, will be the first Black CEO at Metro United Way.
Theresa Reno-Weber announced in February that she would step down as president and CEO. Her last day is July 31. Johnson will take over on Aug. 1.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.