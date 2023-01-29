LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville neighborhood took some time Sunday afternoon to pause, reflect and say thank you to members of Louisville Metro Police for the service it has given to its residents.
Several residents of the Highlands, city leaders and business owners threw an appreciation party at the Bellwether Hotel for Fifth Division officers because of the decrease in crime the area saw from 2021 to 2022.
The party was planned months ago.
"The numbers I have been looking at are the decrease in shootings and the decrease in violent crimes," Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-8) said. "We saw a dramatic decrease in gun violence and I think that is something that people in this community are really grateful to see those numbers going in the direction we want them to."
LMPD Fifth Division Maj. Jason Grissom said there was an 80% decrease in violent crime which would also include aggravated assault and robberies.
In recent weeks, however, the Highlands has seen an increase in shootings and that's something law enforcement is working closely with the community to stop.
It's something that starts proactively with officers canvassing on foot and increasing its presence.
"We developed a lot better communication and relationship with a lot of the business and especially the bars and we got a lot of communication and cooperation from them," Grissom said.
Police and the city believe the expansion of Bardstown Road and recent modifications also had an impact of violent crime overall decreasing in 2022.
"It's a great model for what thriving neighborhoods should be and we need to ensure that it's safe, that it's clean for everyone who visits, as well as those who live here," Mayor Craig Greenberg said.
On Monday night there will be a District 8 Advisory Meeting to address the recent violence in the Highlands, specifically around Baxter Avenue.
That starts at 7 p.m. at the Highlands-Shelby Park Library in Mid City Mall.
"I recognize that 2023 isn't off to the start that we had all hoped it would be but I'm grateful we have a lot of stakeholders coming together to have a conversation about that," Chambers Armstrong said.
