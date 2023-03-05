LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dare to Care is feeding people who are recovering from severe weather last week.
The local nonprofit will have a mobile pantry Monday and Tuesday with fresh produce and non-perishables.
“The major power outages being experienced in our community due to Friday’s wind storms have created food hardship for thousands of our neighbors and we are working to address this hardship as the situation continues to develop and we learn more about what is needed,” said Vincent James, President and CEO of Dare to Care. “We are committed to supporting our neighbors who are struggling during this difficult time. The situation is fluid and further plans will be developed. We encourage anyone in need of food to visit a site nearest them.”
A mobile food pantry will be set up on Monday and Tuesday at numerous locations:
- Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon
- Newburg Community Center, 4810 Exeter Avenue, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Stephen's Baptist Church, 1015 South 18th Street, 5 to 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, Dare to Care will fortify its two currently scheduled mobile pantries:
- Portland PACT, 2500 Portland Avenue, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
- Holy Name Catholic Church, 2922 South Fourth Street, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
