LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Laughter was the best medicine at an event in Old Louisville on Sunday.
Community Connections Group hosted The Best Medicine Diversity Dine-In at the Woman's Club. The series started eight years ago.
The event focuses on mental health issues and how to recognize and treat it, along with how to manage the city's food desert. Attendees also had the chance to get questions answered by a panel of experts.
The event was followed by a comedy show to lift spirits.
"We've been working in the community almost 28 years," said James Linton, Community Connections Group president. "We understand that if we don't get involved and make a difference ourselves then we can't complain. It is our responsibility to change our neighborhoods one street, one block, one area at a time."
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg also received the Tom Wine Impact Award from Community Connections for community service.
